

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Happy New Year, Mariah Carey.

The pop singer has made it through her performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" cleanly this year after bungling it last year.

She sang her 1990s hits "Vision of Love" and "Hero" on Sunday night in Times Square, where revelers braved frigid temperatures to usher in 2018.

After Carey sang "Vision of Love" she looked behind her for some hot tea she said she was promised but it wasn't there. She quipped, "Oh, it's a disaster."

Last year it really was a disaster. Carey had technical difficulties during a live performance of her hit song "Emotions." She stopped singing, paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her.

Dick Clark Productions called Carey's claim it sabotaged her performance "absurd." But they worked out their differences.