    • Mariah Carey isn’t quite ready to ascend to her ‘Queen of Christmas’ throne… ‘Not yet!’

    Mariah Carey performs onstage for "Merry Christmas One And All!" at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel on November 15, 2023 in Highland, California. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Mariah Carey performs onstage for "Merry Christmas One And All!" at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel on November 15, 2023 in Highland, California. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    If all you want for Christmas is Mariah Carey and her famous holiday single, you need to hold your horses.

    In a humorous video posted to her verified Instagram on Wednesday, Carey is seen on what appears to be a private plane when the opening notes of her iconic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” song come on. Soon, the voice of the “captain” welcomes her aboard and tells her they are headed to the North Pole.

    “Not yet,” Carey responds in a sing-song voice. “Sorry!”

    The songstress then adds, “They always rush me.”

    Carey often makes a celebration of kicking off the holiday season the day after Halloween, and this time around she is clearly making light of the fact that holiday preparations have become increasingly early as years go by.

    Her 1994 hit single and ensuing enthusiasm for the Yuletide has caused many to dub her the “Queen of Christmas,” a title she not only embraces, but also unsuccessfully tried to trademark years ago.

    Last year, the Grammy-winner gifted fans a Christmas tour.

