Mariah Carey is sued over 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

This Oct. 20, 2019 file photo shows Mariah Carey performing during a concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File) This Oct. 20, 2019 file photo shows Mariah Carey performing during a concert celebrating Dubai Expo 2020 One Year to Go in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social