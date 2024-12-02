Entertainment

    • Margot Robbie thought she'd 'go to jail' for slapping Leonardo DiCaprio during 'Wolf of Wall Street' audition

    Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio in "Wolf of Wall Street" (Mary Cybulski/Paramount Pictures via CNN Newsource) Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio in "Wolf of Wall Street" (Mary Cybulski/Paramount Pictures via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Margot Robbie made a creative decision to slap Leonardo DiCaprio during her "Wolf of Wall Street" audition instead of kissing him, according to the "Barbie" star.

    The result, she joked during a recent episode of the "Talking Pictures" podcast, was that slapping her scene partner was actually a form of assault that could lead to her arrest.

    Luckily, Robbie said, DiCaprio and the film's director Martin Scorsese loved it and she walked out of that audition not only to eventually land the role, but shackle-free.

    "It was not in the script," Robbie said of the slap, referring to the "throwing the water in the face" scene that she was reading with DiCaprio during her audition.

    Robbie said that at a certain point after they’d been improvising, DiCaprio had "returned to the script and the last line was 'come over here and kiss me.'"

    "In my head I was like, I could totally kiss Leonardo DiCaprio right now. That would be awesome. I can’t wait to tell all my friends this," Robbie recalled. "And then I was like, 'nah.’ I just walloped him in the face,'" she added, with a laugh.

    According to Robbie, it was dead silent right after that for what she said felt like an eternity until Scorsese and DiCaprio "burst out laughing" and validated her by saying, "that was great!”

    Still, Robbie said, panic set in. She thought to herself, “you’re going to get arrested. I’m pretty sure that this is assault, battery. Not only will you never work again, but actually you will go to jail for this.”

    Robbie played DiCaprio’s wife in "The Wolf of Wall Street," a role that went on to become her big break when the film premiered in theaters in 2013. It also earned five Oscar nominations at the time.

    Needless to say, Robbie never went to jail for slapping DiCaprio. Instead, she went on to have a still-thriving career in Hollywood as an Oscar-nominated actor and producer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife

    It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News