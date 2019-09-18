Margaret Atwood's partner, Canadian author Graeme Gibson, dead at 85
Margaret Atwood and Graeme Gibson on the red carpet at the Scotiabank Giller Bank Prize gala in Toronto on Nov. 19, 2018. (Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 11:22AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 18, 2019 11:34AM EDT
TORONTO -- Penguin Random House Canada says Canadian author Graeme Gibson has died at 85.
A co-founder of the Writers' Trust of Canada and the Writers' Union of Canada, Gibson also served as president of PEN Canada.
He was the author of novels including "Five Legs," "Perpetual Motion" and "Gentleman Death," and a member of the Order of Canada.
For the past several decades, Gibson lived in Toronto with his partner, author Margaret Atwood.
Atwood said in a statement he was suffering from dementia. She also said he passed away "surrounded by love, friendship and appreciation."