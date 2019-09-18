Margaret Atwood's partner, author Graeme Gibson, dead at 85
Margaret Atwood and Graeme Gibson on the red carpet at the Scotiabank Giller Bank Prize gala in Toronto on Nov. 19, 2018. (Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 11:22AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 18, 2019 12:12PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Graeme Gibson, a Canadian novelist and conservationist and the longtime partner of Margaret Atwood, has died.
Gibson's death was announced Wednesday by Doubleday, which has published both Gibson and Atwood. He was 85 and had been suffering from dementia. Atwood, whose novel "The Testaments" came out last week, said in a statement that she and other family members were "devastated" but also "grateful for his wise, ethical and committed life."
Gibson wrote novels such as "Five Legs" and "Perpetual Motion," and he was active with numerous organizations, whether as president of PEN Canada or serving on the council of the World Wildlife Fund Canada. His nonfiction book "Eleven Canadian Novelists" included interviews with Atwood and Alice Munro.
He had two sons with the publisher Shirley Gibson and a daughter with Atwood.