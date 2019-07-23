

The Canadian Press





LONDON -- Canadian Booker Prize winner Margaret Atwood is a contender again for the coveted fiction trophy.

Atwood won in 2000 for "The Blind Assassin" and is nominated for "The Testaments," a follow-up to "The Handmaid's Tale."

British novelist Salman Rushdie, who won in 1981 for "Midnight's Children," makes the 13-book longlist for his latest novel, "Quichotte."

The eight women and five men on the list announced Wednesday include Britain's Max Porter for "Lanny"; Nigerian-British writer Oyinkan Braithwaite for "My Sister, the Serial Killer"; British-Turkish author Elif Shafak for "10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World"; and Lucy Ellmann, the only American finalist, for "Ducks, Newburyport."

Founded in 1969, the 50,000-pound (C$88,000) prize is open to English-language authors from around the world.

Six finalists will be announced Sept. 3, with the winner revealed Oct. 14.