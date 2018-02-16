

CTVNews.ca





The agency managing Canadian rock group Hedley is joining the Junos, some radio stations and even the band’s chosen charity, as the latest to drop the band in the wake of sexual misconduct accusations involving young fans,.

Watchdog Management and The Feldman Agency issued a one-sentence statement Friday morning, which read: “Given the multiple allegations against Hedley, we have taken the decision to terminate our business relationships with the band, effective immediately.”

The agency indicated it would not be commenting further today.

On Thursday, Corus Radio suspended all airplay of Hedley songs across its 39 stations. It said the move was temporary and that it would “continue to closely monitor the situation.” A number of other radio stations also said they were taking the band out of their rotations.

The allegations, which have been called “unsubstantiated” by the band’s members, Jacob Hoggard, Dave Rosin, Tommy Mac and Jay Benison, have been made on Twitter by anonymous users.

WE, a philanthropic organization with close ties to Hedley, says it has "no plans to work with Hedley in the future."

Hedley’s members said they have, in the past, “engaged in a lifestyle that incorporated certain rock 'n' roll cliches. However, there was always a line that we would never cross."