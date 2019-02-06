Man who broke into and napped in Taylor Swift's home gets 6 months in jail
In this Feb. 4, 2017, file photo, Taylor Swift performs at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in Houston, Texas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 12:03PM EST
NEW YORK -- A man who broke into Taylor Swift's New York City townhouse and took a nap has been sentenced to six month in jail.
The New York Post's Page Six reports that 22-year-old Roger Alvarado, of Homestead, Florida, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary.
The Post says Alvarado plans to return to Florida after his jail stint, which is nearly finished, and serve five years' probation. He must also complete a mental-health program.
Officers found Alvarado asleep in the pop star's home in the Tribeca neighbourhood of Manhattan in April. Police say he had also used her shower. Swift was not home during the break-in.
Alvarado had been arrested at the same address last February on charges of breaking the front door with a shovel.