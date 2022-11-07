Man sentenced in connection with Sweetie Pie's murder plot

A customer picks up some to-go food from Sweetie Pie's owner Robbie Montgomery, centre, and Montgomery's son James "Tim" Norman, right, at Sweetie Pie's in St. Louis, on April 19, 2011. Norman, former star of 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' reality TV show, testified Sept. 13, 2022, that he was not involved in the murder of his nephew. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File) A customer picks up some to-go food from Sweetie Pie's owner Robbie Montgomery, centre, and Montgomery's son James "Tim" Norman, right, at Sweetie Pie's in St. Louis, on April 19, 2011. Norman, former star of 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' reality TV show, testified Sept. 13, 2022, that he was not involved in the murder of his nephew. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Democrats, GOP make urgent final pitches as U.S. election season wraps

Coast to coast, candidates and big-name backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress even as President Joe Biden predicted his party would 'surprise the living devil out of a lot of people.'

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social