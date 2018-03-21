Man dies after getting head stuck in movie theatre seat while trying to retrieve phone
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 7:14AM EDT
LONDON - A British movie chain is investigating the death of a moviegoer who reportedly became trapped under a footrest while trying to retrieve a dropped mobile phone.
British media say the man suffered a heart attack in a cinema in Birmingham on March 9 after his head became trapped while he was trying to find his phone. Witnesses said he panicked and had trouble breathing after his head became stuck.
The man died in a hospital a week later.
Vue Entertainment, which operates numerous movie theatres throughout Britain, said in a statement Wednesday that a full investigation into the nature of the incident is ongoing.
Emergency services at Vue Cinema Star city - appears to have been "freak accident", cinema management not giving any further details - fire crew just left with cutting gear, police and ambulance crew on scene now. pic.twitter.com/3s2jrCUhlr— tony adams (@tonyadams_press) March 9, 2018