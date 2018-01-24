

The Associated Press





COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A sheriff says a man at a South Carolina comedy club became so angry after a comedian mentioned him that he jumped on stage, swinging the microphone stand at him.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said 28-year-old Marvin Toatley faces a number of charges including assault for the attack Sunday night at the Comedy House in Columbia.

A video of the attack has been viewed millions of times and Lott says it made his investigation easy.

Lott said at a news conference that Toatley was in the front row and became annoyed at being mentioned in comedian Steve Brown's routine, challenging him to fight before jumping on stage.

No one was seriously injured. But Lott says Toatley could have killed someone with the stand.

It wasn't known if Toatley has a lawyer.