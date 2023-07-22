Malaysia cuts short music fest after British band slams anti-gay laws, singer kisses male bandmate

Matty Healy of the 1975 performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Malaysia’s government has cut short a music festival after the lead singer of British band The 1975 slammed the country’s anti-gay laws and kissed a male bandmate during their performance. Malaysia's communications and digital minister has slammed Matty Healy’s conduct late Friday, July 21, 2023 at the start of the Good Vibes Festival as “very rude.” (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, file) Matty Healy of the 1975 performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Malaysia’s government has cut short a music festival after the lead singer of British band The 1975 slammed the country’s anti-gay laws and kissed a male bandmate during their performance. Malaysia's communications and digital minister has slammed Matty Healy’s conduct late Friday, July 21, 2023 at the start of the Good Vibes Festival as “very rude.” (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, file)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social