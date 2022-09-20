Magnus Carlsen quits match without explanation amid apparent feud with fellow grandmaster Hans Niemann
Shortly after making his first move, world champion Magnus Carlsen resigned from an online chess match against fellow grandmaster Hans Niemann on Monday.
The pair were playing in the Julius Baer Generation Cup when Carlsen turned off his screen and left the match without explanation -- the latest twist in an apparent feud between the two players.
"We're going to try and get an update on this," commentator Tania Sachdev said in a live broadcast of the match on chess24. "Magnus Carlsen just resigned -- got up and left, switched off his camera and that's all we know right now."
CNN has contacted Carlsen's representatives for comment but did not receive a response.
Earlier this month, the Norwegian withdrew from the Sinquefield Cup in Saint Louis following his surprise defeat against American star Niemann -- the first time he has withdrawn from a tournament in his career, according to chess24.
Carlsen confirmed his withdrawal on Twitter, posting: "I've withdrawn from the tournament. I've always enjoyed playing in the @STLChessClub, and hope to be back in the future." Carlsen's tweet also included a well-known video of football manager Jose Mourinho saying: "If I speak, I am in big trouble."
Another grandmaster, Hikaru Nakamura, said Carlsen is "suspicious" of Niemann's conduct, and days after the Sinquefield Cup match, Niemann publicly responded to allegations that he had cheated earlier in his chess career.
The 19-year-old admitted to cheating at the ages of 12 and 16 but said in an interview with the St. Louis Chess Club he had never cheated in over-the-board games.
"I'm saying my truth because I do not want any misrepresentation," said Niemann. "I am proud of myself that I have learned from that mistake, and now I have given everything to chess. I have sacrificed everything for chess."
The tension between Niemann and Carlsen has rocked the chess community. Niemann said he had been removed from popular website Chess.com following Carlsen's tweet and that "the entire social media and chess world is completely attacking me and undermining me."
"To see my absolute hero (Carlsen) try to target, try to ruin my reputation, ruin my chess career and to do it in such a frivolous way is really, really disappointing," he added.
Neither Niemann nor Chess.com responded to CNN's request for comment.
In a statement on September 8, Chess.com's Chief Chess Officer Danny Rensch said the site had "shared detailed evidence with [Niemann] concerning our decision, including information that contradicts his statements regarding the amount and seriousness of his cheating."
Rensch continued: "We have invited Hans to provide an explanation and response with the hope of finding a resolution where Hans can again participate on Chess.com."
Carlsen and Niemann played two further games against other opponents following the former's sudden resignation on Monday. Carlsen is two points behind leader Arjun Erigaisi in the tournament standings after eight rounds, while Niemann is four points back.
"It looks like he (Carlsen) is clearly insinuating something, but until you catch someone, you cannot do anything," Anish Giri, who is also competing at the Julius Baer Generation Cup, told chess24.
"It just looks very odd now. Clearly, it all makes sense if, supposedly, Hans is cheating and he doesn't want to play him, but if he isn't (cheating), then it is really very wrong.
"So I don't know, we have to see. Again, everybody is expecting some kind of big rabbit from the hat with Magnus, but he just doesn't want to play Hans, it seems."
Levon Aronian, who is also competing in the tournament, said Niemann "has been not the cleanest person when it comes to online chess," but added that "this is a problem that requires a solution."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nearly a quarter of Canadians cutting back on food purchases amid high inflation: survey
Amid soaring prices at grocery stores, a new survey has found that 24 per cent of Canadians have had to cut back on the amount of food they were buying.
Liberals kick off fall sitting with focus on affordability measures, disability benefit
The fall House of Commons sitting began in Ottawa Tuesday morning, seeing the Liberals put a clear focus on affordability after a summer of Canadians' elevating concerns over the cost of living.
'Who is the real Pierre Poilievre?' NDP launch attack ad against new Conservative leader
The NDP is the first party out of the gate with an attack ad against Pierre Poilievre, launching the attempt to frame the new Conservative leader as 'not in it for you' just as the fall sitting of Parliament gets underway.
Inflation is cooling, but the Bank of Canada isn't done its fight: economists
Inflation in Canada is cooling faster than expected, but economists don't expect the Bank of Canada to back down from its fight just yet. The annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August, Statistics Canada said.
UN secretary-general warns global leaders: 'Our world is in peril'
In an alarming assessment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are 'gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction' and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.
4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans Tuesday to start voting this week to become integral parts of Russia.
Justin Trudeau slightly favoured over Pierre Poilievre for prime minister: new poll
A new poll suggests Canadians still believe Justin Trudeau is still the best man for the job of prime minister -- but he has only a slight lead over new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Legault's anti-immigrant slip turned out to be harbinger of trend
CAQ Leader Francois Legault was expecting to win the Quebec election in a romp, but the Conservatives and progressive Quebec Solidaire (QS) parties are nipping at his heels. Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair explains why in his exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
B.C. junior hockey team disciplined over 'unacceptable' alleged hazing incident
A junior hockey team in southeastern B.C. has been fined and placed on probation following an investigation into alleged hazing among players.
Canada
-
Inflation is cooling, but the Bank of Canada isn't done its fight: economists
Inflation in Canada is cooling faster than expected, but economists don't expect the Bank of Canada to back down from its fight just yet. The annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August, Statistics Canada said.
-
Sentencing hearing begins for man convicted of extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd
A sentencing hearing is expected to begin today for a Dutch man found guilty of harassing British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd in the years before her suicide.
-
Customers allege companies owned by United People of Canada director stiffed them on wedding services
Companies owned by the one remaining director of a group that occupies an Ottawa church are being accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers and leaving them in the dark.
-
Amber Alert for 3-year-old boy in Vancouver cancelled
An Amber Alert that was issued in Vancouver for a three-year-old boy late Monday night has been cancelled.
-
B.C. junior hockey team disciplined over 'unacceptable' alleged hazing incident
A junior hockey team in southeastern B.C. has been fined and placed on probation following an investigation into alleged hazing among players.
-
'I knew that man': Complainant testifies at Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin trial
The sexual assault trial of Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who led the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine campaign, continues in a Gatineau, Que., courtroom today.
World
-
'Serial' podcast host: Evidence that freed Adnan Syed was long available
The creator of a true-crime podcast that helped free a Maryland man imprisoned for two decades in a murder case said that she feels a mix of emotions over how long it took authorities to act on evidence that's long been available.
-
UN secretary-general warns global leaders: 'Our world is in peril'
In an alarming assessment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are 'gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction' and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.
-
Iran faces global criticism, protests over woman's death
Iran faced international criticism on Tuesday over the death of a woman held by its morality police, which ignited three days of protests across the country, including clashes with security forces in the capital and unrest that claimed at least three lives.
-
Trump ally Mike Lindell must face defamation suit over election-rigging claims
MyPillow Inc. Chief Executive Mike Lindell must face a defamation lawsuit brought by a voting machine company that the Donald Trump ally falsely accused of rigging the 2020 U.S. election, a Minnesota federal judge ruled on Monday.
-
Texas sheriff opens probe into migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
A Texas county sheriff is opening a criminal investigation into flights that carried dozens of migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, from Texas last week, an act that Florida's Republican governor took credit for and which the White House dubbed a political stunt.
-
European court rules against parents of missing Madeleine McCann
The European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday against the parents of missing British toddler Madeleine McCann, saying that Portugal had given them a fair hearing in their libel battle against a former Portuguese policeman.
Politics
-
'Who is the real Pierre Poilievre?' NDP launch attack ad against new Conservative leader
The NDP is the first party out of the gate with an attack ad against Pierre Poilievre, launching the attempt to frame the new Conservative leader as 'not in it for you' just as the fall sitting of Parliament gets underway.
-
Liberals kick off fall sitting with focus on affordability measures, disability benefit
The fall House of Commons sitting began in Ottawa Tuesday morning, seeing the Liberals put a clear focus on affordability after a summer of Canadians' elevating concerns over the cost of living.
-
Justin Trudeau slightly favoured over Pierre Poilievre for prime minister: new poll
A new poll suggests Canadians still believe Justin Trudeau is still the best man for the job of prime minister -- but he has only a slight lead over new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
Health
-
Dental-care legislation one of the first bills on the docket as parliament resumes
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos tabled new dental-care legislation in the House of Commons to allow the government to send cheques to low- and middle-income families to help them pay for their kids' oral health services.
-
Uganda confirms at least 1 case of Ebola hemorrhagic fever
Ugandan health authorities on Tuesday reported that a man who died a day earlier had tested positive for the virus that causes Ebola.
-
Don't cook chicken in NyQuil: U.S. FDA warns about dangerous social media challenges
Want to cook chicken in NyQuil? Overdose on antihistamines? Swallow laundry detergent pods? While most of us would recoil in horror from such dangerous suggestions, adolescents and young adults continue to be susceptible to social media dares, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Sci-Tech
-
Dinosaurs already on decline when asteroid struck, according to fossil records from China
Long before the end of the dinosaurs was ushered by an enormous asteroid striking the Earth, they were already declining globally, according to new fossil records of dinosaur eggs from China.
-
United Arab Emirates to launch first lunar rover in November
The United Arab Emirates will launch its first lunar rover in November, the mission manager said Monday.
-
Why deleting something from the internet is 'almost impossible'
Most people may live out their digital lives with the assumption they can delete their posts, messages and personal data from services whenever they choose. But a tech hearing in the U.S. this week threw that core assumption into question.
Entertainment
-
Pierre Kwenders wins Polaris Music Prize for 'Jose Louis and the Paradox Of Love'
Pierre Kwenders has won the 2022 Polaris Music Prize for his album 'Jose Louis and the Paradox Of Love.'
-
Russian pop star's war criticism stirs vigorous debate
A Russian mega-pop star's criticism of President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has set off intense reactions on social media, posing a critical question: Will the iconic singer's disapproving Instagram post mark a turning point in Russian public opinion?
-
Brad Pitt, Nick Cave make surprise art debut in Finland
Hollywood's Brad Pitt and Australian musician Nick Cave have debuted as artists in an exhibition in Finland that displays sculptures and ceramics created by the movie star and the singer-songwriter.
Business
-
Canadian employers sought to fill nearly one million jobs in Q2
Statistics Canada says employers were actively seeking to fill 997,000 vacant positions in the second quarter, the highest quarterly number on record.
-
P.E.I.'s minimum wage to reach $15 by end of 2023
Prince Edward Island's minimum wage is set to reach $15 by the end of 2023 following two increases.
-
Inflation is cooling, but the Bank of Canada isn't done its fight: economists
Inflation in Canada is cooling faster than expected, but economists don't expect the Bank of Canada to back down from its fight just yet. The annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August, Statistics Canada said.
Lifestyle
-
From black hats to brooches, funeral guests wear quiet tributes to the Queen
The late Queen Elizabeth II was a master of symbolic dressing, using clothes, colours, hats and jewels to communicate with subjects and conduct soft diplomacy. On Monday, as Britain's longest-reigning monarch was laid to rest, it was time for her admirers – family members, heads of states and other dignitaries – to do the same.
-
What an arborist says about the future of Manitoba's iconic Halfway Tree
Rooted on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway, a century-old Cottonwood Tree has stood as a marker to countless Manitobans letting them know they have almost made it – they are halfway home.
-
Where was Prince Philip's body kept before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
Prince Philip will be moved to rest next to Queen Elizabeth II, but since it has been more than a year since he died, several have asked: is the Royal Vault where Philip currently lies just a really big, elegant freezer?
Sports
-
P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons
Former Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban announced his retirement on his social media channels Tuesday morning.
-
Longtime NHL defenseman Zdeno Chara, 45, retires as Bruin
Zdeno Chara announced his retirement Tuesday after playing 21 seasons in the NHL and captaining the Boston Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 2011.
-
B.C. junior hockey team disciplined over 'unacceptable' alleged hazing incident
A junior hockey team in southeastern B.C. has been fined and placed on probation following an investigation into alleged hazing among players.
Autos
-
As many as 45,000 Fords can't be sold because they're missing parts
Ford said late Monday it will end September with between 40,000 and 45,000 large pickups and SUVs that it can't finish because it doesn't have all the parts.
-
NHTSA calls rising U.S. roadway deaths a 'crisis'
The number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, according to the government's highway safety agency.
-
Volkswagen targets nearly $100B valuation in landmark Porsche IPO
Volkswagen is targeting a valuation of up to US$75.1 billion for luxury sportscar maker Porsche, it said on Sunday, in what will be Germany's second-largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.