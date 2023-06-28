Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU

Madonna’s upcoming tour will be postponed after the singer developed a "serious bacterial infection," leading to a days-long ICU stay, according to her talent manager Guy Oseary.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Oseary said the pop star developed the infection on June 24 and spent several days thereafter in the ICU.

As a result, Oseary said Madonna would need to “pause all commitments,” including her "Celebration Tour."

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," read the post.

The 64-year-old singer was expected to kickstart her tour on July 15 in Vancouver, B.C.

"We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows," Oseary added.