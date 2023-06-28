Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU

In this Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, Madonna presents a tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) In this Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, Madonna presents a tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social