

CTVNews.ca Staff





Expensive clothing, fine wines and rare artwork allegedly stolen from homes in Hollywood are on display online.

Los Angeles police have set up a website showcasing the more than 2,000 allegedly stolen items they say they found in a home and storage unit belonging to Benjamin Ackerman.

The website features photos of a wide array of high-end items, ranging from luggage to designer shoes to dozens of bottles of wine. There are sports cards dating back to the 1980s featuring the likes of Michael Jordan and Pete Rose, as well as more modern cards bearing the likenesses of Tom Brady and Bryce Harper.

Also included in the database are several unique pieces of art and photography, including a photo by Canadian musician Bryan Adams titled “Victoria Beckham, On Your Bike” and a “1949 Ford Shoebox” painting by American artist Aaron Kraten with a certificate of authenticity.

Police allege Ackerman stole the items from various homes in the Hollywood Hills area, including residences belonging to celebrities such as Usher, Adam Lambert and Jason Derulo. Investigators know of 13 properties they believe Ackerman burgled in 2017 and 2018, and suspect there may be others.

Ackerman typically targeted homes that were listed for sale and cased them in advance by pretending to be a real estate agent or interested buyer, police said.

“When he showed up, he was dressed to the nines. He acted the part. He was very slick,” Det. Jared Timmons told reporters Tuesday at a press conference.

Timmons alleged that Ackerman would later return to the homes to burgle them in a “very sophisticated” manner, including tampering with surveillance cameras.

Police say the total value of the recovered items is believed to be in the millions of dollars, although difficult to estimate accurately until all of the items are fully appraised.