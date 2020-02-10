TORONTO -- Former teen heartthrob and “Riverdale” actor Luke Perry and Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce both died in 2019, which meant some were expecting them to be featured in a tribute at this year’s Oscars show.

But dozens of Twitter users voiced their anger and disappointment online when they noticed the two were left out of the 92nd Academy Awards’ “In Memoriam” tribute.

Perry, who was best known for his roles on TV shows “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died at 52 years old from a stroke. And Cameron, who starred in the House of Mouse’s “Jessie” and “Descendents” film series, passed away from a fatal seizure when he was only 20 years old.

On the Oscars’ stage, pop star Billie Ellish, who has been tapped to sing the theme for the upcoming James Bond film, performed “Yesterday” by The Beatles during the tribute, which did include NBA legend Kobe Bryant, actor Rip Torn and actress Machiko Kyo.

One viewer pointed on Twitter: "I will never understand that on a night like the Oscars, they'll only include stars that have passed in the memoriam if they were included in the Academy nominees. It's so disrespectful to not honor people like Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce."

Another person tweeted asking “how in the hell” Perry and Boyce were not included in the roundup, while another person wrote, “shame on the academy.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has not commented on the controversy.

I will never understand that on a night like the oscars they'll only include stars that have passed in the memoriam if they were included in the academy nominees. it's so disrespectful to not honor people like luke perry and cameron boyce. — ɴᴏᴜᴋ (@softfalice) February 10, 2020

i legit said out loud “did- did they not recognize luke perry?” and then proceeded to rant bc they ALSO DID NOT RECOGNIZE CAMERON BOYCE. https://t.co/aD7xbWuIJA — maya (@nobodyaskedmaya) February 10, 2020