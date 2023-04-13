Longtime daytime personality Marilyn Denis announces end to 'The Marilyn Denis Show'

Trump will answer questions in NY fraud lawsuit, lawyer says

Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrived at the offices of New York's attorney general Thursday for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company's business practices, with his lawyer signalling that he intends to answer questions this time instead of invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada

Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.

  • U.S., Ukraine say many war secrets safe from intel leaks

    Ukrainian and U.S. officials said this week that only Ukrainians know some battle plans and other operational information, not the Americans, their most important ally. That means the leak of secret military documents, including some assessing Ukraine's battlefield strengths and weaknesses against Russia, may not have been enough.

    A Ukrainian soldier fires a grenade launcher on the frontline in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

  • Germany appeals for reducing tensions over Taiwan

    Germany's government appealed for efforts to reduce tensions over Taiwan as the German foreign minister arrived in China on Thursday for official talks following Chinese military exercises near the self-governed island democracy that Beijing claims is part of its territory.

