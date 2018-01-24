

Peter Cameron , The Canadian Press





A southwestern Ontario school board says it has reversed a decision to pull funding from a local youth theatre program over a play depicting the true story of a gay teen couple fighting to attend prom.

The Thames Valley District School Board says it will restore its $15,000 sponsorship of the Grand Theatre's production of "Prom Queen," which officials had earlier said contained inappropriate content.

Organizers of the Grand Theatre's High School Project in London, Ont., said last week they were disappointed when the Thames Valley District School Board and the London Catholic District School Board decided to withhold a combined $30,000 from the theatre's production of the play.

The London District Catholic School Board said Wednesday in a statement that it would not be reversing its decision.

The Grand Theatre's board of directors says a community-driven fundraising effort has raised enough money for the project to go ahead without the support of the Catholic board.

It says as a result of the community support, it will offer two student matinees, completely free of charge to students.