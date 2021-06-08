Blink and you missed some info about Loki.

The latest teaser for the new Disney+ series includes a quick shot of a file on the Marvel character written by a bureaucratic organization, the Time Variance Authority, and where Loki's sex is listed, it says "fluid."

It's a small bit of info about the God of Mischief that had been speculated about for a while, and it quickly sparked conversation on social media after the show's official Twitter account shared the teaser on Sunday.

Tom Hiddleston has portrayed the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film franchise and reprises the role in the Disney+ series.

It is set to debut on Wednesday.