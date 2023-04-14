'Live with Kelly and Ryan' says goodbye to Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest said goodbye to "Live with Kelly and Ryan" after six seasons on Friday.

After his last time walking on the stage as co-host with Kelly Ripa, Seacrest said he was going to get emotional.

"Kelly turned the corner and said, 'Oh my gosh, am I going to cry?' And I said, 'Maybe, because I am'" Seacrest said on the show.

As both teared up, Ripa said, "We promised ourselves backstage that we would not do this because it is a great day of celebration around here."

First Lady Jill Biden was a guest for Ryan's final day, which also featured a look back on Seacrest hosting over the years. Seacrest's family was in attendance and Michael Bublé sent a special video message.

The show had been previously recorded, according to a disclaimer that appeared on screen.

Seacrest had announced in February that he would be leaving in order to focus on "American Idol" and multiple other projects. He says he plans to visit "Live" occasionally.

"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," Seacrest said at the time. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."