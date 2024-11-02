Live from New York: Harris making surprise 'Saturday Night Live' appearance with election looming

Alberta Premier Smith gets 91 per cent support in leadership review
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith received a dominating 91.5 per cent vote of support from her United Conservative Party members in a scheduled leadership review vote on Saturday.
Live from New York, it’s a presidential candidate scrounging for every vote in the final days before the election.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris made a surprise trip to New York City on Saturday to appear on "Saturday Night Live," briefly stepping away from the battleground states where she’s been furiously campaigning in favor of the iconic sketch comedy show.
Harris departed on Air Force Two after an early evening campaign stop on in Charlotte, N.C. She was scheduled to head to Detroit, but once in the air, aides said she'd be making an unscheduled stop and the plane landed at LaGuardia Airport in Queens.
Harris arrived at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, where SNL tapes, shortly after 8 p.m., enough time for a quick rehearsal before the show airs live at 11:30 p.m. It is the final SNL episode before Election Day on Tuesday.
Neither the White House nor her campaign have confirmed her appearance on the show, but it was confirmed by three people familiar with Harris’ plans who were not authorized to speak publicly about them.
Actor Maya Rudolph first played Harris on the show in 2019 and has reprised her role this season, doing a spot-on impression of the vice-president, including calling herself “Momala.”
Rudolph opened the show’s season premiere with the line: “Well, well, well. Look who fell out of that coconut tree.” And she’s joked about keeping President Joe Biden in his place.
Harris' husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, has been played by former cast member Andy Samberg and Biden is played by Dana Carvey, who also famously played then-President George H.W. Bush in the early 1990s.
Rudolph's performance has won critical and comedic acclaim — including from Harris herself.
Democratic presidential nominee Vice-President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, N.C. (Mike Stewart/AP Photo)
“Maya Rudolph — I mean, she’s so good,” Harris said last month on ABC's “The View.” “She had the whole thing, the suit, the jewelry, everything!”
Harris added that she was impressed with Rudolph’s “mannerisms."
Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former president and Republican nominee Donald Trump, expressed surprise that Harris would appear on SNL given what he characterized as her unflattering portrayal on the show. Asked if Trump had been invited to appear, he said: “I don’t know. Probably not.”
Politicians nonetheless have a long history on SNL, including Trump, who hosted the show in 2015 — though appearing so close to Election Day is unusual.
Hillary Clinton was running in the 2008 Democratic presidential primary when she appeared next to Amy Poehler, who played her on the show and was known for launching into a trademark, exaggerated cackle. The real Clinton wondered during her appearance, “Do I really laugh like that?”
Clinton returned in 2016, while running against Trump in a race she ultimately lost.
The first sitting president to appear on SNL was Republican Gerald Ford, who did so less than a year after the show debuted. Ford appeared in April 1976 on an episode hosted by his press secretary, Ron Nessen, and declared the show’s famous opening rejoinder, “Live from New York, it's Saturday Night.”
Then-Illinois Sen. Barack Obama appeared alongside Poehler impersonating Clinton in 2007, and Republican Bob Dole was on the show in November 1996 -- a mere 11 days after losing that year’s election to Bill Clinton. Dole consoled Norm Macdonald, who played the Kansas senator.
Then there was Tina Fey’s 2008 impression of vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin — and in particular her joke that “I can see Russia from my house.” It was so good that Fey eventually won an Emmy and Palin herself appeared on the show that October, in the weeks before the election.
Long, Miller and Weissert reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report
Susan Holt, the province's first female premier, and 18 cabinet ministers took the oath of office in the chamber of the legislative assembly.
On the same day Chip Wilson erected a controversial sign at his Vancouver mansion, the city was quietly honouring the billionaire and his wife.
A woman who pleaded guilty to dressing as a clown and in 1990 murdering the wife of a man she later married was released from prison on Saturday.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for the average Ottawa home price of $729,000 in eight Ottawa neighbourhoods.
Calgary police issued a media statement Saturday reminding residents about the rules regarding personal fireworks after receiving over 150 complaints.
The driver of a pickup truck who allegedly struck a police horse and rammed several cruisers on Queen Street West on Friday afternoon was out on bail at the time of the incident, Toronto police say.
A small but vocal group of protesters gathered across the street from the Khalsa Diwan Society gurdwara in South Vancouver Saturday to protest the presence of Indian consulate officials at the temple.
A Quebec religious group headed by a man who lost his son to suicide has filed a constitutional challenge against the municipality of Waterloo after it was ticketed for going door-to-door to share its message about suicide prevention.
The BC Maritime Employers Association has released the details of its final offer to the union representing more than 700 foremen ahead of a looming lockout on Monday.
Police in the Montreal area say they are investigating two cases of needles being found in children's Halloween candy and are asking residents to be vigilant.
Israeli naval forces captured a senior Hezbollah operative in north Lebanon, an Israeli military official said Saturday.
Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump embarked on one last weekend quest to sway every undecided voter in the battleground states.
Iran's supreme leader on Saturday threatened Israel and the U.S. with 'a crushing response' over attacks on Iran and its allies.
Donald Trump will rally supporters in North Carolina, the only swing state that he won in both his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, every day until Tuesday's election.
The first Black woman to lead a major U.K. political party, Kemi Badenoch is an upbeat and outspoken libertarian who thinks the British state is broken.
India officially protested on Saturday the Canadian government's allegation that the country's powerful home minister Amit Shah had ordered the targeting of Sikh activists inside Canada, calling it 'absurd and baseless.'
An aggressive Chinese hacking campaign is the most active state cyber threat to Canada, the country's signals intelligence agency said on Wednesday, in the latest warning about clandestine activity by Beijing.
Canada will need a profound shift in political priorities if the country is to ramp up spending to meet its international security obligations.
A regional public health department in Idaho is no longer providing COVID-19 vaccines to residents in six counties after a narrow decision by its board.
A headset worn at home that zaps the brain with the energy of a 9-volt battery could help relieve symptoms of depression, a new study shows.
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
Talented though they may be, monkeys will never type out the complete works of William Shakespeare, or even a short book, a new study suggests.
As Phobos, one of Mars’ two moons, passed in front of the sun, it cast a lumpy, potato-shaped shadow on the sun’s face as well as on the Martian surface.
The oldest known surviving tombstone in the United States is an elaborate display of wealth — an intricately carved slab of black limestone initially laid in the floor of the second church of Jamestown, Virginia, the first permanent British settlement in North America.
'No Other Land,' has been hailed as one of the year's most powerful documentaries, but it's stoked controversy, prompted death threats for its makers and, despite the acclaim, remains without an American distributor.
In an interview with Business Insider, Longoria talked about investing in the 2014 hit movie after the budget fell short before filming began.
Warren Buffett is collecting a steady stream of profits from all of Berkshire Hathaway's assorted businesses, including Apple, without any major acquisitions.
New changes are coming into effect that aim to protect bank customers in the event of a scam or address other bank-related issues.
Whichever candidate wins the U.S. president election next Tuesday, experts say investors will be relieved to shed some uncertainty over what kinds of policies to expect.
A man who took in an orphaned squirrel and made it a social media star vowed Saturday that New York state's decision to seize and euthanize the animal 'won't go unheard.'
Befitting a pop icon at midlife, Hello Kitty's 50th birthday has brought museum exhibits, a theme park spectacle and a national tour.
Matthew Horsnell began falling asleep for no reason when he was in sixth grade.
Vince Carter hoped Toronto Raptors fans could embrace his complicated legacy with the team during his jersey retirement ceremony. They did not let him down.
Canada's Christine Sinclair scored in her celebratory retirement match and the Portland Thorns clinched a playoff spot with a 3-0 victory over Angel City on Friday night.
Dan Vladar matched up for the first time against his old goaltending partner Jacob Markstrom, and he won in style with a shutout.
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
Volkswagen has informed employee representatives that it wants to close at least three plants in Germany, the head of the company's works council said Monday.
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Witches and warlocks have been flocking to New Brunswick waterways this month, as a new Halloween tradition ripples across the province.
New Brunswicker Jillea Godin’s elaborate cosplay pieces attract thousands to her online accounts, as well as requests from celebrities for their own pieces.
West Kelowna RCMP are appealing to the public to submit dash cam video following a shooting that left a person in hospital.
Whether public artwork, museum artefact, children’s playground piece or backyard accoutrement, what next lives await the first fleet of SkyTrain carriages is anyone’s guess.
Another blast of winter is expected to hit southern B.C.'s mountain passes on Monday, prompting another round of advisories from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Police charged two more people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Brampton back in August.
He inspired thousands of young journalists and continued telling Calgarians' stories until his last days.
An expected crowd of 2,000 people showed up at City Hall supporting the rights of trans people in the province.
Barb Higgins says hearing Darrel Janz had died left her feeling numb.
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe announced 10 new initiatives to improve the quality of life for rural communities at the Rural Summit 2024 Saturday.
One person was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash, including an Ottawa Police Service cruiser, in Ottawa's south end.
The city is enlisting private security guards to patrol Chinatown, the Village, and Old Montreal as part of a new strategy to tackle crime.
A Quebec religious group headed by a man who lost his son to suicide has filed a constitutional challenge against the municipality of Waterloo after it was ticketed for going door-to-door to share its message about suicide prevention.
It's that time of year again when we turn the clocks backward and gain that extra hour of much needed sleep.
Hundreds of Albertans gathered outside the legislature on Saturday to protest three new bills aimed at transgender and non-binary Albertans.
A fire destroyed a condo building under construction early Saturday morning on 77 Avenue. It was the second to burn down in two days.
Susan Holt, the province's first female premier, and 18 cabinet ministers took the oath of office in the chamber of the legislative assembly.
A seniors advocacy group says it is very concerned about a decision by Nova Scotia's elections agency not to mail voter information cards because of the threat of a postal strike.
Montreal-based company Westcliff Management, a privately owned real estate development and management company, officially own Dieppe’s Champlain Place Mall as of Halloween.
Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive behind Portage Place shopping centre Thursday afternoon.
Three people were taken to hospital Friday evening after a blaze broke out at an apartment in the city’s downtown.
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
In their first Canadian Football League playoff game at home since 2021, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the B.C. Lions 28-19 on Saturday in the West Division semifinal.
The 2024 Fall sitting of the Métis Nation Saskatchewan’s Legislative Assembly took place Saturday in Regina.
Voting day for Regina’s civic and school board elections is fast approaching, here’s all you need to know ahead of election day.
Erick Buhr has asked the jury to find him not guilty in his grandmother Viola Erb’s death.
Waterloo Regional Police say charges are anticipated after a tow truck operator was seriously injured helping a disabled vehicle on the side of Trussler Road in North Dumfries Friday afternoon.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a sexual assault that took place in Waterloo.
A Saskatchewan father is disappointed with the results from an autopsy, conducted on his son's body.
Bella Thomson, known on the internet as Bella Brave, touched millions as a social media sensation and a beacon of hope for sick children.
An Ontario woman is facing serious charges after police allege she pretended to be a registered nurse at several Simcoe County facilities, despite being unqualified.
James Bay Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on Belanger Road North Road in Kapuskasing involving a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.
A traffic stop early Friday morning in Cochrane ended with impaired driving charges, as well as stunt driving.
As Domestic Violence Awareness Month kicked off, survivors and their allies gathered at Lambton Mall in Sarnia, Ont. to not only bring attention to the abuse, but also raise money for the local shelter.
The Woodstock Police Service is looking for public help in a fatal vehicle collision investigation.
As daylight saving time comes to an end in the early morning hours of Sunday, fire officials in the region are reminding everyone to change smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries.
OPP are investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Midland on Saturday, which resulted in the lone rider’s death.
World War II veteran David Allister ‘Mac’ MacDonald celebrated his 101st birthday at Stayner Legion Branch 457 on Saturday afternoon.
A pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle.
A commemorative walk held in Harrow, Ont., on Saturday morning honoured a mother and her two children, who were killed in June.
The BC Maritime Employers Association has released the details of its final offer to the union representing more than 700 foremen ahead of a looming lockout on Monday.
Heavy rain isn't unusual for the community of Deep Cove in North Vancouver, but when Ashifa Saferali saw an e-bike floating down the middle of the street she knew this storm was something different.
A Vancouver Island woman who refused to accept her daughter died of an accidental overdose is relieved the record has been set straight.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Lethbridge County and the towns of Coalhurst, Nobleford and Picture Butte and the village of Barons have signed a new regional emergency management partnership agreement.
As overnight temperatures continue to dip below freezing, the City of Lethbridge has launched its second annual snow route season ahead of winter.
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorn Athletics Annual Safe Ride Home campaign is making a return this year, but with a new name.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say a suspect in a vehicle gave out Halloween candy that appears to have been tampered with.
More than half of Ontario's 480 wildfires last summer were in northeastern Ontario, according to new data from the Ministry of Natural Resources.
A 40-year-old suspect has been charged with sexual assault following an incident Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie.
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
