

CTVNews.ca Staff





From Star Wars to Star Trek, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities will be in Toronto this weekend for Fan Expo.

The annual event celebrates everything from movies to television shows, to comic books and video games.

Some of this year's big stars include Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, William Shatner, Jason Momoa and the man who brought Star Wars' Chewbacca to life, Peter Mayhew.

Dazzling and intricate costumes will also be on display, as some of the best cosplayers in North America compete to qualify in the Masters of Cosplay contest.

CTVNews.ca will have coverage of Fan Expo throughout the weekend, with several interviews taking place on Facebook and Instagram.