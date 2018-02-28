

Relaxnews





London-based composer and musician Gil Cang, a collaborator of the late Amy Winehouse, has shared a previously unheard recording of the soul singer performing the demo track "My Own Way."

London newspaper the Camden New Journal reports that the recording was made in 2001, when Winehouse visited Cang's studio in the Camden area of London. Winehouse died in her Camden home in 2011 at the age of 27.

In a description of the video of the track posted to YouTube, Cang writes, "This is a song demo that Gil Cang and James Mcmillan and Maryanne Morgan wrote with Amy back in the day that we love and want the world to be able to hear as it was never released."

Cang, who called the songwriters' reaction to Winehouse's talent "a real jaw-on-the-floor moment," told the journal that Winehouse recorded the track as part of a demo she was making to try to gain the attention of record companies.

She went on to release her debut album two years later on Islands Records.