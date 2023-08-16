Lionel Richie apologizes after last-minute concert cancellation: 'I tried to bribe the pilot'

Lionel Richie performs during the "Sing A Song All Night Long" tour on August 8. (Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images) Lionel Richie performs during the "Sing A Song All Night Long" tour on August 8. (Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social