Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career

British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children “complete” her, but having them “totally ruined” her career.

When asked on the Radio Times podcast if she had to rethink her career strategy after having children, Allen replied: “I never really have a strategy when it comes to career, but yes, my children ruined my career.”

“I mean I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, totally ruined it,” Allen said jokingly during the interview, which was released Tuesday.

“It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t,” the singer added. “Some people choose their career over their children and that’s their prerogative.”

Allen has seen most of her career success in the UK, with three number one hits and 15 in the Top 40. Her debut album “Alright Still,” which featured “Smile” and “LDN,” catapulted her to fame and resulted in a nomination for Best Alternative Music Album at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Allen, 38, said she chose to step back from her career and focus on raising her two daughters, who she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper, because her parents were “quite absent” when she was a child.

Allen’s parents, actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen, were both in the entertainment industry. The singer is the sister of “Game of Thrones” actor Alfie Allen.

“I feel like that really left some nasty scars that I’m not willing to repeat [on my children],” Allen said. “I chose stepping back and concentrating on them, and I’m glad that I have done that because I think they’re pretty well-rounded people.”

Allen currently lives in New York City with her daughters and her husband, “Stranger Things” star David Harbour, who she married in 2020.