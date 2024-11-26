'Lilo & Stitch' live-action movie to crash into theatres next summer

Stitch looks ready to cause some havoc.

That’s based on the newly released teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action version of “Lilo & Stitch.”

Lilo, the beloved blue extraterrestrial first introduced in the 2002 animated film, is seen smashing sand castles and generally being mischievous.

The remake reportedly will closely follow the original movie about a little girl named Lilo in Hawaii and her adventures with Stitch. This time CGI technology will be used to bring the characters to life.

The movie is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who also directed “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.” Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis are among the cast members.

Disney will release the new “Lilo & Stitch” in summer 2025.