

Relaxnews





On Christmas Day, Lil Wayne treated fans to the latest instalment in his mixtape series with DJ Drama.

"I wish u all a very Merry Christmas and a happy Tune year!," said the rapper in a tweet announcing the release.

On the 15-track mixtape, Lil Wayne can be heard remixing 2017 tracks by Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone and many more artists, including several up-and-comers. He also collaborates with artists including Nicki Minaj.

The New Orleans native frequently releases mixtapes; his previous "Dedication" instalment dropped in 2013, followed more recently by efforts like the 2015 mixtape "No Ceilings 2" and 2017's "T-Wayne," a collaboration with T-Pain.