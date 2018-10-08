Lil Wayne cuts Atlanta show short after gunshot rumour causes panic, injuries
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 8, 2018 8:22AM EDT
ATLANTA -- Lil Wayne ended a performance early after rumours of gunshots caused panic at the A3C Festival in Atlanta.
Police say the rapper was on stage Sunday when a person in the crowd yelled they heard gunshots. People tried to flee.
WXIA-TV reports at least a dozen people were hurt with injuries ranging from sprained ankles to gashes.
A3C LIL WAYNE CONCERT SHOOTOUT. pic.twitter.com/WAaOA2U6P4— Keats the Geek (@KeatsTheGeek) October 8, 2018
Police say there's no evidence any shots were fired.
Lil Wayne tweeted that he hoped everyone was safe.
Hope everyone at A3C is safe!! ����— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 8, 2018