

The Associated Press





ATLANTA -- Lil Wayne ended a performance early after rumours of gunshots caused panic at the A3C Festival in Atlanta.

Police say the rapper was on stage Sunday when a person in the crowd yelled they heard gunshots. People tried to flee.

WXIA-TV reports at least a dozen people were hurt with injuries ranging from sprained ankles to gashes.

A3C LIL WAYNE CONCERT SHOOTOUT. pic.twitter.com/WAaOA2U6P4 — Keats the Geek (@KeatsTheGeek) October 8, 2018

Police say there's no evidence any shots were fired.

Lil Wayne tweeted that he hoped everyone was safe.