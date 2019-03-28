

Relaxnews





Lil' Kim announced via Twitter that she will soon reveal her latest full-length work, "9", which is her first solo album in 14 years. The album's full tracklist is yet to be unveiled.

She also revealed that the music video for the album's single, "Go Awff," will be out on March 29. Released in February, "Go Awff" features a sample of The xx's "Dangerous."

The rapper initially intended to drop the new record last year, kicking off the release with the track "Nasty One."

"9" is the follow-up to "The Naked Truth", which came out in 2005. That project features her hit "Lighter's Up" and collaborations with Bun B, Twista, Maino, Snoop Dogg, The Game T.I. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris.

Despite not having released a full studio album since then, Lil' Kim has continued sharing mixtapes -- including 2016's "Lil Kim Season."