

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon





Singer-songwriter Neil Young is back in Winnipeg, the place where his musical career began.

Born in Toronto and raised in Omemee, Ont., Young went to high school and played many of his first gigs in the Manitoba capital.

The 73-year-old folk rocker recorded his first major album, “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere,” after moving to California, but the dog by his side was named Winnipeg.

Many people in Winnipeg, where it’s regularly –20 C or colder in the winter, say the bitter temperatures breed creativity. The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive also started there.

Neil Young and his band Crazy Horse were in Winnipeg to play two shows, on Sunday and Monday, but Young has been spotted all over the city since Saturday.

He’s been seen spending time with old friends, took in a hockey game and stopped by a drive-in restaurant where he bought strangers some burgers and fries.

Michelle Holyk just missed him at the restaurant, but that’s OK.

“You know what?” she said. “When famous people are here, we say ‘hi’ and we leave them alone,” she said.

“It’s not like Hollywood (where) the paparazzi are always trying to take pictures and hassle them,” she added.

Young shared a few moments from his visit on social media, including a selfie taken outside his former high school.

“What a feeling to be home in Winnipeg, especially now, with all of you,” he wrote Monday in an Instagram post.

“We are having a memorable time here. There’s something very special about this visit with the Horse,” he added. “Seeing the old places where I started with my first band ... then playing the night in this grand old theater ... surrounded by people I love. Life is surely good.”

2 original Squires touring their old stomping grounds #Winnipeg. One of their 1st gigs was in this Crescentwood Community Center ����#NeilYoung #NeilYoungArchives #NYA pic.twitter.com/8uZiJLRjai — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) February 2, 2019

THANKS BURTON CUMMINGS

Beautiful old theater brings hometown crowd

02-03-19

What a feeling to be home in Winnipeg, especially now, with all of you. We are having a memorable time here...Read the full message on NYA Instagram: https://t.co/vMUNckUKyQ#neilyoung #neilyoungarchives pic.twitter.com/rjA1gA7g4H — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) February 4, 2019