    • Liam Payne body moved from British cemetery in Buenos Aires on way to airport: cemetery source

    A photo of former One Direction singer Liam Payne is placed with a rose and candles as fans gather in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, after the British pop singer fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina. (AP Photo/Paul White) A photo of former One Direction singer Liam Payne is placed with a rose and candles as fans gather in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, after the British pop singer fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina. (AP Photo/Paul White)
    BUENOS AIRES -

    The body of pop star Liam Payne, who died in Buenos Aires last month, has been taken from the city's British cemetery on route to the airport, a senior cemetery source said on Wednesday, signalling the former One Direction singer's likely repatriation.

    The body, which has been held while local authorities completed toxicological and other laboratory reports, was taken around 6 a.m. local time (0900 GMT), the source told Reuters, asking not to be named given the sensitivity of the case.

    (Reporting by Miguel Lo Bianco; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

