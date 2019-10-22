

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES -- Liam Gallagher says he'd like to reconcile with his brother, but it has nothing to do with getting their band Oasis back together. He'd like to do it for his mom's sake.

Liam and Noel Gallagher rose to rock stardom with their 1990s band Oasis. They split in 2009 and Liam Gallagher says in an ideal world he and his brother would hash out their differences over a beer.

Liam Gallagher is enjoying success on his own. His sophomore solo album "Why Me? Why Not" has been a hit in his native United Kingdom.