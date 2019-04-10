NEW YORK -- Lena Dunham is celebrating one year of sobriety.
The 32-year-old actress shared her milestone in an Instagram post Wednesday with a photo of her flashing a thumbs-up.
The "Girls" creator revealed she was misusing prescription drugs during a Dax Shepard podcast in October.
Dunham writes she didn't know she had an issue with drugs for a long time because they were prescribed by a doctor, she was outwardly successful and she was not a wild partier.
She says the community of other people in recovery has brought her "peace, joy and lasting connections."
She encouraged others struggling with addiction to persevere and ask for help, reminding them "you are never too far gone."
Today I’m in the miraculous position of being one year sober. I’ve done a lot of cool things in this life, but none has brought me the peace, joy and lasting connections that being part of a sober fellowship has (not even all girls camp. Sorry, Bunk Kingfisher.) Life is full of problems, but the cool thing about this one is that there is a solution: in every city, in many countries, you can find a group of people who are working hard to live sober, accountable lives and want to support you on your quest to do the same. I didn’t know I had an issue with drugs for a long time: because they were doctor prescribed, because I was outwardly successful and not a wild in da club party chick. But wouldn’t you say that hurting people you love is an issue? Wouldn’t you say feeling lost and lonely much of the time is an issue? Wouldn’t you say wearing shorts to a movie premiere *is* an issue? Sobriety hasn’t fixed my world. Life is still challenging- that’s the nature of the game. But every day I am surprised by the richness and depth of, well, reality. I don’t need to escape this beautiful carnival. Instead, I’m on the ride. Please remember you are never too far gone, too broken or too unique. There are people in plain sight waiting to help you. Let’s do this.
A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on