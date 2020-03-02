TORONTO -- The fantasy Netflix series "Lemony Snicket: A Series of Unfortunate Events" and U.S. arthouse thriller "The Lighthouse" are among the big costume winners at the CAFTCAD Awards.

The annual gala hosted by the Canadian Alliance of Film and Television Costume Arts and Design celebrates the best costumes in film, television and digital productions.

Best costumes for a period film went to designer Linda Muir and the team behind "The Lighthouse," while the contemporary film prize went to the team led by Avery Plewes for "Ready or Not."

On the small screen, CBC's "Baroness Von Sketch" designer Nicole Manek and her team won in the contemporary category while AMC's "The Terror," claimed the best period TV category, thanks to work from designer Tish Monaghan and her team.

The nominees are either Canadian citizens or permanent residents who worked on projects produced in Canada or co-productions.

The awards were handed out Sunday in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2020.