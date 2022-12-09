LeAnn Rimes forced to postpone performances due to 'bleed' on vocal cord

LeAnn Rimes is postponing some of her tour dates due to a bleed on her vocal cord.

Rimes announced the news with a handwritten note she posted to Instagram, writing that she's also been sick with the flu.

"It completely and utterly breaks my heart to have to announce that I will be rescheduling this weekend's shows," she wrote.

She continued: "While sick with the flu, my doctor discovered a bleed on my vocal cord, caused by the violent cough that came along with being sick. I am getting better, but I am unable to talk or sing... doctor's orders!"

The singer added that she is "devastated" at having to postpone, but that she will see fans after she recovers.

"I am devastated to have to do this as there was nothing more that I was looking forward to than celebrating the holidays with you," she said. "Please check your emails for rescheduled information and I will see you very soon."

Rimes' "JOY: The Holiday Tour" kicked off on Dec. 2. She was set to perform songs from her album, "god's work."

She added her rescheduled dates and announced her concert at The Ryman in Nashville, Tennessee, will be held on April 8, 2023. A performance at The Riverside Casino and Golf Resort will be on Sept. 29, 2023.

"Please refer to your emails/point of purchase for more information," she told ticketholders.

Rimes will tentatively resume her tour on Dec. 16 in Lincoln City, Oregon.