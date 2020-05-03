Lea Michele is pregnant.

The former "Glee" star made the announcement Saturday on Instagram -- posing barefoot in a floral blue maxi dress and gazing down at her small baby bump.

"So grateful," she wrote, along with a heart emoji.

Other celebrities responded positively to the news. Emma Roberts wrote "Crying! Screaming!!! Love you !" and Ashley Tisdale chimed in with "OMG OMG."

The baby is with Michele's husband, businessman Zandy Reich. The pair got married in March 2019. This would be their first child together.

The post confirms rumors that have been swirling all week, after People magazine reported the pregnancy Monday.