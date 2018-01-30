

The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES - O.J. Simpson owes the family of Fred Goldman more than $70 million from a 1997 wrongful death judgment and a lawyer for the Goldmans says the former football star should use his profits from autographs to settle his debt.

Attorney David Cook plans to ask a Los Angeles Superior Court judge Tuesday to order Simpson to hand over future money he makes autographing sports memorabilia to satisfy the judgment in the wrongful deaths of Ron Goldman and Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

Simpson was acquitted of murder in the 1994 killings, but a civil court jury found him liable and ordered him to pay $33.5 million, which has more than doubled over two decades.

A lawyer for the former football star says Simpson signed autographs after his release from a Nevada prison to pay legal bills.