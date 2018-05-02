Lawyer tells judge Harvey Weinstein is a 'pimp in a tuxedo'
In this Feb. 22, 2015, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK -- A lawyer for an aspiring actress suing Harvey Weinstein says the film producer is a "pimp in a tuxedo."
Attorney Jeff Herman made the claim during arguments Wednesday while asking a New York judge to let Kadian Noble's lawsuit proceed.
The suit alleges she was abused by Weinstein in Cannes, France, in 2014.
Herman has said Noble sued under a criminal sex trafficking statute because Weinstein is a U.S. citizen who coerced Noble under the guise of helping her career.
Weinstein's lawyer says the actress tried to advance her career through a sexual encounter and cannot claim she's a sex trafficking victim.
Federal Judge Robert Sweet said the lawsuit was a unique use of the sex trafficking law and will rule at a later date whether to toss out the claim.