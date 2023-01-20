Lawyer asks judge to remove himself from Young Dolph case

From left, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith appear before a judge during a court hearing related to the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz). From left, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith appear before a judge during a court hearing related to the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz).

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

  • Here's what to expect from Tuesday's Oscar nominations

    After a seesawing movie year where every pronouncement about the future of theatrical movies was plausible at different times -- Audiences are back! No they're not! -- the film Hollywood will crown its Oscar-winner as the best of 2022 may, ultimately, be neither a streaming title nor a box-office smash.

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social