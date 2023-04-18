Lawsuit against Fox for false election claims heads to trial
Jurors are set to get their first look Tuesday at a voting machine company's US$1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News in a trial that will test First Amendment protections and expose the network's role in spreading the lie of a stolen 2020 presidential election.
The trial began with the judge conferring with attorneys on both sides after he granted a one-day delay that offered time to see if they could work out a settlement.
Jury selection and opening statements had been scheduled for Monday in Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit. The Denver-based company aims to hold Fox accountable for airing false allegations of election fraud that continue to roil U.S. politics.
Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis gave no explanation for the brief delay. But he suggested the companies try to mediate their dispute, according to a person close to Fox who was not authorized to speak publicly about the lawsuit's status and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The case will put under scrutiny the libel standard that has guided U.S. media outlets for nearly six decades, reveal behind-the-scenes activity at Fox News in the weeks after the 2020 election and shed light on the flow of misinformation that turned into a tidal wave after the election, which then-U.S. President Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.
Fox News stars such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, as well as company founder Rupert Murdoch, are expected to testify during the six-week trial, but it's unclear whether any witnesses would be called Tuesday.
Dominion claims New York-based Fox News and its parent company, Fox Corp., essentially bulldozed the voting company's business and subjected employees to threats by falsely implicating it in a bogus conspiracy to rig the election against Trump.
In the weeks after Election Day, prominent Fox News hosts brought on Trump allies who falsely claimed that Dominion's machines were programmed to snatch votes away from the Republican incumbent and pad the Democratic challenger's total.
Many of Fox's hosts and executives didn't believe the claims but allowed them to be aired nevertheless.
"Fox spread and endorsed one of the most damaging lies in this country's history," Dominion's lawyers wrote in a court filing.
Pointing to communications among Fox figures, from executives to fact-checkers, Dominion argues that the network knowingly amplified falsehoods for the sake of ratings.
Fox says it simply reported on Trump's challenges to the election results and let viewers hear from his lawyers and allies.
"Dominion's lawsuit is a political crusade in search of a financial windfall, but the real cost would be cherished First Amendment rights," the network said in a statement last week.
Fox said its hosts sometimes alluded to a need for evidence to back up the allegations and noted that Dominion denied the claims.
Federal and state election officials, exhaustive reviews in battleground states and Trump's own attorney general found no widespread fraud that could have changed the election outcome. Nor did they turn up any credible evidence that the vote was tainted.
Dozens of courts, some with Trump-appointed judges, also rejected his fraud allegations. In the Dominion case, Davis declared it was "CRYSTAL clear" that the claims about the voting machine company weren't true.
A key question for the jury is whether Fox News acted with "actual malice," a legal standard that applies when public figures sue news outlets for defamation. The standard, derived from a 1964 Supreme Court case, means knowingly publishing or airing something false or operating with "reckless disregard" for whether it's true.
Dominion has pointed to text and email messages in which Fox insiders discounted and sometimes overtly mocked the vote manipulation claims. One Fox Corp. vice president called them "MIND BLOWINGLY NUTS."
Carlson, Fox News' biggest star, even expressed scorn for Trump, whose supporters formed the core of the network's viewers. Text exchanges revealed as part of the lawsuit show Carlson declaring, "I hate him passionately," and saying that "we are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights."
Murdoch, the Fox News founder and Fox Corp. chairman, found the election claims "really crazy," according to an email he sent while watching a news conference that Trump lawyers gave on Nov. 19, 2020.
"Terrible stuff damaging everybody, I fear. Probably hurting us too," Murdoch told Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott in another email that day.
Yet talk of the alleged conspiracy continued to air on Fox for weeks after the voting.
In his deposition for the case, Murdoch acknowledged the 2020 presidential election was fair while also acknowledging that some of Fox's hosts seemed to endorse the bogus election claims.
The network maintains that Dominion cherry-picked from private messages and broadcast transcripts and depositions of various Fox players, while brushing past other comments and context more favorable to Fox. The network also maintains that Dominion's claims of lost business are massively inflated.
Fox found itself in hot water with the judge as the trial neared. Davis rapped the network last week for what he saw as "misrepresentations" and belated disclosures of some information in the case. On Friday, a Fox attorney apologized in a letter to the judge for what the attorney described as a misunderstanding about the disclosure of Murdoch's formal role at Fox News.
------
Bauder reported from New York. Associated Press writers Jennifer Peltz in New York and Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report
------
The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP's democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since August 2021
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 4.3 per cent in March as higher mortgage interest costs were offset by lower energy prices.
Loblaw names new president and CEO to replace Galen Weston
Loblaw Companies Ltd. is hiring veteran European retail executive Per Bank as its next president and chief executive.
COVID-19 travel restrictions in 10 popular destinations for Canadians
Here are the pandemic-related entry requirements and public COVID-19 protocols for 10 of the most popular travel destinations around the world, as well as guidance around what to do if you become sick while abroad.
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report
A new report says hundreds of thousands of Canadians may have missed out on government money intended to help with the rising cost of living because the housing and dental benefits rolled out last year have had "atrocious" take-up.
These are the 15 Commonwealth realms and where they stand on the royals
While King Charles III's coronation will take place in London on May 6, many countries aside from the United Kingdom will see their new monarch crowned. CTVNews.ca takes a closer look at which countries acknowledge King Charles as their head of state, and how their residents feel about the monarchy.
N.Y. woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner: police
A woman looking for a friend's house in upstate New York was shot to death after the car she was riding in mistakenly went to the wrong address and was met with gunfire in the driveway, authorities said Monday.
Protesters force play to be stopped at world snooker championships
The Crucible Theatre's famous green baize turned orange at the world snooker championship on Monday when a protester interrupted a match by jumping on the table and releasing a packet of powder, causing play to be suspended.
Staff wield chairs against armed robber in Victoria jewelry store theft
Dramatic video surveillance shows the moment that a robbery suspect entered a jewelry store in Victoria and smashed open display cases, only to be confronted by people inside the shop who quickly grabbed chairs to defend themselves.
Lawsuit against Fox for false election claims heads to trial
Jurors are set to get their first look Tuesday at a voting machine company's US$1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News in a trial that will test First Amendment protections and expose the network's role in spreading the lie of a stolen 2020 presidential election.
Canada
-
Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since August 2021
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 4.3 per cent in March as higher mortgage interest costs were offset by lower energy prices.
-
Premier calls for silent reflection to mark anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 people killed three years ago during the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Staff wield chairs against armed robber in Victoria jewelry store theft
Dramatic video surveillance shows the moment that a robbery suspect entered a jewelry store in Victoria and smashed open display cases, only to be confronted by people inside the shop who quickly grabbed chairs to defend themselves.
-
Lawsuit alleges Ontario securities regulator put Canadian's safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese state police
A Canadian entrepreneur says he feels betrayed by his adopted country, after Ontario financial regulators allegedly put his safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese police in a fraud investigation.
-
Murder charge laid in stabbing of teen on transit bus in Surrey, B.C.
A murder charge has been laid in the fatal stabbing of a teenager on a transit bus in Surrey last week.
-
Federal workers to strike Wednesday if union, government don't reach a deal
The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, it will launch a strike the next day.
World
-
Israel president urges unity on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Israel's president appealed for national unity as the country marked the beginning of Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday after months of mass protests that have roiled the nation.
-
Iran renews threats against Israel during Army Day parade
Iran's president on Tuesday reiterated threats against Israel while marking the country's annual Army Day, though he stayed away from criticizing Saudi Arabia as Tehran seeks a detente with the kingdom.
-
Man charged in front-door shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl
An 84-year-old white man in Kansas City, Missouri, was charged Monday with first-degree assault for shooting a Black teen who mistakenly went to the man's home to pick up his younger brothers.
-
Italy captures killer bear amid debate on her fate
Authorities in northern Italy captured a bear that fatally mauled a runner and became the focus of a battle over what to do with Italy's growing Alpine brown bear population that was once nearly extinct but has rebounded thanks to a European Union-funded project.
-
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to 'stay with me'
An Alabama girl's Sweet 16 birthday party ended with her kneeling beside her fatally wounded brother on the blood-slicked floor of a dance studio in small-town Alabama, the bodies of other wounded teens scattered around them.
-
N.Y. woman driven to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner: police
A woman looking for a friend's house in upstate New York was shot to death after the car she was riding in mistakenly went to the wrong address and was met with gunfire in the driveway, authorities said Monday.
Politics
-
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report
A new report says hundreds of thousands of Canadians may have missed out on government money intended to help with the rising cost of living because the housing and dental benefits rolled out last year have had "atrocious" take-up.
-
Opposition MPs say sport minister jumped gun in restoring Hockey Canada funding
Hockey Canada's federal funding restoration is under fire from opposition MPs, who believe the decision was premature and lacked conditions to protect victims.
-
NDP, Bloc accuse Poilievre of threatening French, Quebec culture with stance on CBC
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Pierre Poilievre's criticisms of the CBC amount to an attack on Canadian culture by the Conservative leader -- and Quebec and francophone culture, in particular.
Health
-
The 21-day myth: Study looks at how long it actually takes to form a habit
If your friend successfully cultivated an exercise routine within a couple of weeks and you’re still struggling to develop a consistent schedule for doing your laundry, there’s no need to feel like a failure — according to a new study, there’s no one timeline for forming a habit, and it varies widely depending on the task at hand.
-
BabyTeddy 7-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib poses injury, poisoning risk: Health Canada
Health Canada is warning consumers to stop using the BabyTeddy 7-in-1 Convertible Baby Crib Wooden Baby Cot because of injury and poisoning risks.
-
Why are teen girls in crisis? It's not just social media
Study after study says American youth are in crisis, facing unprecedented mental health challenges that are burdening teen girls in particular. Adults offer theories about what is going on, but what do teens themselves say? Here's a look.
Sci-Tech
-
T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction
Interested investors may have to dig deep into their pockets to claim a giant Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton going up for auction on Tuesday -- a first in Europe -- that's been dug up from three sites in the United States and could make the ultimate ornament for a tycoon's abode or other eye-popping display.
-
Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky
Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes.
-
Federal Court sides with Facebook in privacy case tied to Cambridge Analytica affair
A judge has dismissed the federal privacy watchdog's bid for a declaration that Facebook broke the law governing the use of personal information in a case flowing from the Cambridge Analytica affair.
Entertainment
-
AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song racks up millions of plays
A new song by two of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B has taken off -- but the artists have nothing to do with the track’s production.
-
DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on Walt Disney World on Monday by announcing legislation that will use the regulatory powers of Florida government to exert unprecedented oversight on the park resort's rides and monorail.
-
How U.S. election lies, libel law are key to Fox News defamation suit
A major defamation lawsuit against Fox News goes to trial Tuesday, carrying the potential to shed additional light on former U.S. President Donald Trump's election lies, reveal more about how the right-leaning network operates and even redefine libel law in the U.S. Here are some things to know about the case.
Business
-
Loblaw names new president and CEO to replace Galen Weston
Loblaw Companies Ltd. is hiring veteran European retail executive Per Bank as its next president and chief executive.
-
Stock market today: Most stocks on Wall Street tick higher
Stocks on Wall Street are mostly higher Tuesday following a mixed set of earnings results from big companies and a stronger-than-expected report from the world's second-largest economy.
-
Apple Inc bets big on India as it opens first flagship store
Apple Inc. opened its first flagship store in India in a much-anticipated launch Tuesday that highlights the company's growing aspirations to expand in the country it also hopes to turn into a potential manufacturing hub.
Lifestyle
-
$64M lottery ticket sold in New Brunswick, largest win ever in Atlantic Canada
Atlantic Lottery is telling people in New Brunswick to check their tickets.
-
COVID-19 travel restrictions in 10 popular destinations for Canadians
Here are the pandemic-related entry requirements and public COVID-19 protocols for 10 of the most popular travel destinations around the world, as well as guidance around what to do if you become sick while abroad.
-
Hedda Kleinfeld Schachter, bridal industry pioneer, dies at 99
Hedda Kleinfeld Schachter, a bridal industry pioneer and Holocaust survivor who decided over a half century ago that brides deserved better than cookie-cutter dresses, has died in Manhattan. She was 99.
Sports
-
Five things to know about the NHL playoffs
Expect broadcasters to spin a wheel and guess who overtime heroes might be. Expect the odd referee to get an earful, a fan base (or two) to erupt on Twitter over a missed or controversial call. Here are five things to know about this year's NHL playoffs.
-
Outgoing Tennis Canada CEO aims to ace growth for women's game
As he prepares to leave his post, Tennis Canada CEO Michael Downey says there's still work to be done in growing the game -- especially when it comes to getting more girls and women on the court.
-
Brisbane Olympics leader marks 1 year in long run up to 2032
In the 12 months since becoming president of the organizing committee for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, Andrew Liveris has refined his vision of what the Summer Games will look like in nine years.
Autos
-
Volkswagen unveils electric luxury sedan at China auto show
Volkswagen unveiled an electric luxury sedan that promises a 700-kilometer (435-mile) battery range as global and Chinese automakers displayed their latest SUVs, sedans and muscle cars at the world's biggest auto show Tuesday.
-
How little engines are taking over American cars in a big way
As big V8-powered cars like the Dodge Charger and Challenger approach the end of their lives as production cars, an altogether different sort of gasoline engine has become increasingly common on American roads: the three-cylinder.
-
Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident
Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.