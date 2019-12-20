Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore will replace Caroline Flack as the host of "Love Island," commercial TV network ITV confirmed on Friday.

The news comes days after Flack stepped down as host of the hit British reality show after she was charged with assault.

The new series of "Love Island," which will be filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, begins on January 12.

"To say I'm excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement," Whitmore said in a statement.

"I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We've spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role," she added.

ITV confirmed that Whitmore will present both the main show and the post-episode analysis show "Love Island: Aftersun."