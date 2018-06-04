Laura Prepon and Ben Foster have tied the knot
In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, actors Laura Prepon, left, and Ben Foster attend the premiere of "Una" at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 7:03AM EDT
NEW YORK -- "Orange Is the New Black" actress Laura Prepon is married.
The 38-year-old tweeted a photo and announced on Sunday that she and 37-year-old actor Ben Foster had tied the knot.
Prepon thanked everyone for "all the love and support."
The couple got engaged in 2016. They had their first child, a girl, last August.
Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff! pic.twitter.com/0UrrQbZ6D5— Laura Prepon (@LauraPrepon) June 3, 2018