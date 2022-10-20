Latest Harvey Weinstein trial seats jury of 9 men, 3 women

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social