

Relaxnews





Chefs Eric Ripert and José Andrés, BFFs of the late Anthony Bourdain, have taken to social media, inviting fans to pay tribute to the writer, food TV host and raconteur on his birthday next month.

In a video message posted to Twitter, the chefs appeared together to declare June 25, what would have been his 63rd birthday, Bourdain Day.

Fans and friends are invited to share their memories and tributes to the man on social media using the hashtag #BourdainDay.

Bourdain's food shows and travelogues "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown" attracted millions of fans around the world for breaking barriers and moving beyond clichés -- and for the host's own searing, sharp and unfiltered views of the world that resonated with viewers.

When news broke of his death by suicide last year, the outpouring of grief came from all corners of the planet -- a testament to his reach.