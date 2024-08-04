LAPD releases photos of suspects involved in fatal shooting of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor

Canada's Ethan Katzberg sets Olympic record, wins gold in dominating hammer throw performance
Canada's Ethan Katzberg has won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics.
The Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday released photos of three individuals suspected of being involved in the fatal shooting of former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor in May.
The grainy photos released by LAPD on Sunday show three individuals wearing hooded sweatshirts, and police indicated the man who fired the weapon has a tattoo above his left eye and the right cheek.
The photos also show a black four-door Infiniti Q50 sedan with a tan interior. Authorities said the car was stolen.
Officials did not release any other details or updates in the case.
Wactor, 37, was shot as he left work at a downtown rooftop bar early on May 25, CNN previously reported.
His mother told CNN affiliate KABC that her son had been walking with one of his coworkers when he saw what he thought was someone working on a car.
LAPD told CNN at the time that three men were trying to steal a catalytic converter when the victim interrupted them. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim before the men drove off in a vehicle, according to police.
During a news conference with city leaders and Wactor's family and friends in June, Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León urged anyone with information to come forward.
"Catalytic converter thefts are often seen as petty or victimless crime, not what happened to Johnny," de León said. "his tragic incident underscores just how quickly such acts can escalate into deadly violence." Similarly, WWactor'sfriend and fellow actor Micah Parker called on the LAPD to not relent until the suspects are brought to justice.
"As a matter of faith, I am called to forgive, but you cannot escape the consequences of your actions here on Earth. You do not get to terrorize our streets, stealing and killing with impunity anymore," Parker said.
Wactor starred in "General Hospital" as Brando Corbin from 2020 to 2022, according to IMDB. Other acting credits included "Criminal Minds" and "Siberia."
The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre 'weird' in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in a sexual assault investigation.
Some plus-size shoppers are questioning if fashion giant Forever 21 'actually cares' about inclusive sizing after they claim they noticed a lack of larger sizes in U.S. stores and the disappearance of the retailer's plus-size social media accounts.
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, recently shed light on their personal struggles with cyberbullying and abuse through social media, bringing attention to a widespread issue affecting millions worldwide.
Funeral directors across the country are warning grieving families about a trend of third-party websites republishing obituaries for profit.
Heavy winds and hail tore through parts of southern Alberta Saturday night, leaving a trail of destruction.
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
Both defence lawyers in the Coutts border blockade trial said they believe the Crown overcharged and a legal expert agrees with them.
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer strongly condemned an attack Sunday on a hotel housing asylum seekers that saw at least 10 police officers injured, one seriously, describing it as 'far-right thuggery,' as more violence broke out across the country in the wake of a stabbing rampage at a dance class that left three girls dead and many more wounded.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris will interview three top candidates — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro — at her Washington, D.C., residence on Sunday ahead of a final decision on her running mate.
When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, reporters from around the world rushed to the Polish-Ukrainian border to cover an exodus of refugees fleeing Russian bombs.
Jordan's foreign minister met Iran's acting foreign minister in Tehran on Sunday as the United States and its Arab allies try to prevent a wider war after the back-to-back killings of top Iran-allied militants sparked vows of revenge against Israel.
Nigeria's leader on Sunday called for an end to mass protests over economic hardship, saying the rallies have turned violent and blaming 'a few with a political agenda' for driving them. The protests, however, continued for a fourth day in a few places, including in the economic hub of Lagos.
Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Jolie and her G7 counterparts have issued a joint statement, urging all parties to refrain from retaliatory violence.
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announces that Nestlé Canada is recalling its Gerber brand Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal due to possible contamination with Cronobacter bacteria.
A surgeon in Alberta has performed Canada's first robot-assisted kidney transplant. For one family, this means not only more time together, but a match that lasts a lifetime.
Sunglasses are usually worn as a fashion accessory, but they are important to protect your eyes from the sun, says an Ottawa optometrist.
Fascinated by the 'screaming woman' who died 3,500 years ago, researchers used CT scans other techniques to understand what might have caused her striking expression.
The company that runs a regulated online gambling website in Saskatchewan, B.C. and Manitoba says hackers have gained access to some of its customers’ passwords.
After 10 days in theatres, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is already the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, not accounting for inflation.
It's the end of an era for the iconic rock band responsible for hits like 'Dream On,' 'Love in an Elevator' and 'Janie's Got a Gun.'
An airline passenger who tried to craft a shank from plastic cutlery and open the cockpit door during a flight has been sentenced to 19 months in prison.
The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit Friday against TikTok and parent company ByteDance for failing to protect children's privacy on the social media app.
There’s been one big question on the minds of Wall Streeters this tech earnings season: When will anyone start making actual money from artificial intelligence?
Whether you are the couple, their parents, relatives, close friends or guests, here is what experts want you to know to ensure a successful wedding.
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
With Wyatt Sanford's bronze, Canada has equalled its record medal streak of nine straight days on the podium set at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Twenty-two people were injured by an explosion in the paddock area of Germany's famous Nuerbergring racetrack, police said Saturday.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
A friendly food war is happening in Sudbury during the month of August among 30 local restaurants in an effort to support a new home for people with developmental disabilities.
A herd of donkeys have sparked quite the conversation in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., and, although cute, they were actually brought to the Maritimes to fill a very important job.
A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighbourhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
A cat that went missing in Toronto back in 2011 has finally been reunited with its owner.
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
Authorities issued an evacuation order Saturday night for 16 properties in a rural area south of Princeton, B.C., because of the out-of-control Calcite Creek wildfire.
Two people died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 22 Saturday.
A Toronto off-duty officer was shot on Saturday night after locating a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since 2022.
Heavy winds and hail tore through parts of southern Alberta Saturday night, leaving a trail of destruction.
Ottawa fans say they're being denied refunds from Ticketmaster after Heart postponed its 2024 tour in July.
Ottawa resident Alex Blackmore tosses a sword up to performance artist The Mighty Quinn, who sits metres high in the air on an extended unicycle. The crowd cheers as Quinn makes the catch and begins to juggle as part of his final act.
Ottawa Paramedic Service says a 16-year-old female was taken to hospital in stable condition after people inside Rideau Centre started experiencing sudden illness and difficulty breathing Saturday evening.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Montreal and other regions in southern Quebec.
Hundreds gathered for the 10th annual Trans March in downtown Montreal on Saturday. Jade Langlois, who attended the march, said they couldn't dream of a better way to celebrate their 24th birthday.
Tours of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite on Sunday were pushed back one day because of a wildland firefighter's death.
Moose Lake users were asked to give search-and-rescue and emergency teams room on Sunday.
RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after one person died and another was injured in a collision in Martins River on Saturday.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Nova Scotia on Sunday.
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and cyclist in Amherst Shore on Saturday.
The 53rd edition of Folklorama kicks off Sunday night at several venues around Winnipeg.
Laura Skelly hasn’t been seen since leaving a residence on Campbell Street in The Pas at around 9:20 a.m. on July 31.
A First Nation in northeastern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency due to wildfires in the region.
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
Regina police are investigating a serious assault after a 17-year-old was found with a life-threatening injury early Saturday morning.
Fans packed Confederation Park at Regina's Queen City Ex (QCX) Saturday for the third annual mini-donut eating competition to watch famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut beat his all-time record while helping out the city's food bank in the process.
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Aleksandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.
Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in one community.
It's Fringe season in Saskatoon, and the festival lineup is brimming with excitement. With shows from local, national, and international groups, this year’s festival promises no shortage of entertainment.
As of Sunday morning, there were 21 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with six new fires confirmed Saturday.
With three Gemini Awards, four Tony Awards, six Primetime Emmy Awards and one Screen Actors Guild Award, this lifetime achievement will be one among many accolades that Garber has received.
Four-time Olympian Damian Warner says withdrawing from the Olympic men's decathlon competition in Paris was like a "worst nightmare come true."
Orillia's Ian North, a singer-songwriter who survived a double-lung pulmonary embolism, delivered a special performance at Couchiching Craft Brewing Co. Sunday afternoon.
Barrie's Simcoe Day holiday schedule for parking, buses, garbage schedules and more.
Softball players from across the country are competing in the Slo-Pitch Nationals at the Barrie Community Sports Complex this holiday weekend, with teams in each division competing for national titles.
Joel Bishop is being remembered for his vibrant creativity, uplifting presence and diverse talents as a musician, chef, actor and poet.
In the final swimming event to take place at Paris 2024, the American team set a new world record, swimming the 4x100m women’s relay in just 3:49.63.
The City of Windsor is applying herbicide to control wild parsnip along the Ganatchio Trail System beginning on August 12 - but what is it, and why is it dangerous?
A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition after a head-on collision on the Malahat Saturday evening, according to local RCMP.
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
A small earthquake rumbled near Penticton, B.C. on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
Mounties in the Okanagan are investigating after five watercraft were stolen from a local resort last month.
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
As of Sunday morning, there were 21 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with six new fires confirmed Saturday.
Mississauga First Nation cancelled a scheduled meeting and has shut down all band operations, programs and non-essential services this week due to a "planned demonstration" over Robinson Huron settlement funds.
Ontario Provincial Police will be out in full force for the Civic Holiday long weekend.
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.