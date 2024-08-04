LAPD releases photos of suspects involved in fatal shooting of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor

The Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday released photos of three individuals suspected of being involved in the fatal shooting of former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor in May.

The grainy photos released by LAPD on Sunday show three individuals wearing hooded sweatshirts, and police indicated the man who fired the weapon has a tattoo above his left eye and the right cheek.

The photos also show a black four-door Infiniti Q50 sedan with a tan interior. Authorities said the car was stolen.

Officials did not release any other details or updates in the case.

Wactor, 37, was shot as he left work at a downtown rooftop bar early on May 25, CNN previously reported.

His mother told CNN affiliate KABC that her son had been walking with one of his coworkers when he saw what he thought was someone working on a car.

LAPD told CNN at the time that three men were trying to steal a catalytic converter when the victim interrupted them. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim before the men drove off in a vehicle, according to police.

During a news conference with city leaders and Wactor's family and friends in June, Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León urged anyone with information to come forward.

"Catalytic converter thefts are often seen as petty or victimless crime, not what happened to Johnny," de León said. "his tragic incident underscores just how quickly such acts can escalate into deadly violence." Similarly, WWactor'sfriend and fellow actor Micah Parker called on the LAPD to not relent until the suspects are brought to justice.

"As a matter of faith, I am called to forgive, but you cannot escape the consequences of your actions here on Earth. You do not get to terrorize our streets, stealing and killing with impunity anymore," Parker said.

Wactor starred in "General Hospital" as Brando Corbin from 2020 to 2022, according to IMDB. Other acting credits included "Criminal Minds" and "Siberia."