TORONTO -- Lana Del Rey is facing criticism online after she wore a mesh face mask to an in-person book signing with fans over the weekend.

The 35-year-old singer made a stop at a Barnes & Nobel in The Grove shopping complex in Los Angeles on Saturday to promote her new poetry book "Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass."

Del Rey wore a rhinestone-encrusted mesh face mask at the event that appeared to expose her nose and mouth in violation of local coronavirus guidelines.

In a video of the appearance the singer shared on Instagram, Del Rey is seen wearing the mesh face covering while members of her team appear in the background sporting full fabric masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Del Rey previously wore the mask in a cover shoot for Interview magazine.

Los Angeles County requires that cloth face coverings be worn when interacting with people outside of one's household in both private and public spaces.

Fans were quick to comment on the singer's post, accusing Del Rey of not taking the proper precautions to protect herself or her fans from the virus. Users also criticized the singer for holding a meet and greet amid the pandemic, calling the move "irresponsible."

"Lana sweetie what is this mask," one user wrote.

Another user commented, "Lana I love you but PLEASE the mask" while one worried fan pleaded with her to wear a proper mask.

"Lana, please wear a real mask. I'm begging you be safe," the user wrote.

Despite the concerns, Del Rey's sister, Caroline 'Chuck' Grant, who livestreamed the poetry reading on Instagram, said the singer had "tested negative" for COVID-19 and stayed the required two metres away from fans.

However, images shared on social media show Del Rey standing directly next to fans as she posed for photos.

While Del Rey has not yet addressed the criticism herself, she posted another video to Instagram on Sunday that showed herself wearing a different, full-coverage face mask.

"Finally wearing a proper mask," one user noted in the comments on the post.