Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce celebrate at CMT Artists show

Lainey Wilson accepts her award for breakout artist of the year during the CMT Artists of the Year in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 12, 2022. (Nicole Hester / The Tennessean via AP) Lainey Wilson accepts her award for breakout artist of the year during the CMT Artists of the Year in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 12, 2022. (Nicole Hester / The Tennessean via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social