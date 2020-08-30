Advertisement
Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd wins top award
Published Sunday, August 30, 2020 11:16PM EDT
In this video grab issued Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, by MTV, Lady Gaga accepts the award for song of the year for "Rain On Me" during the MTV Video Music Awards. (MTV via AP)
NEW YORK -- Lady Gaga cleaned house at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, while The Weeknd took home the top prize -- and both pop stars sent important messages to viewers about the current state of the world: "Wear a mask" and "Justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor."
Gaga won multiple honours Sunday, most of them for her No. 1 hit with Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me," which the pop stars performed live for the first time.
The Weeknd paid tribute to Blake and Taylor -- two Black people who died after being shot by police officers after winning video of the year and best R&B for "Blinding Lights."