Kristen Stewart to lead 'Charlie's Angels' reboot
Actress Kristen Stewart poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival, in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 4:37PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 26, 2018 5:15PM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Kristen Stewart is set to star in Elizabeth Banks' reboot of "Charlie's Angels." Sony Pictures on Thursday says Stewart's fellow Angels will be played by Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.
Banks is directing, producing, co-writing and starring as Bosley in the new incarnation of the Angels saga.
Banks says in a statement that "Charlie's Angels" is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman. The statement says this film will introduce a new era of modern and global Angels.
Sony Pictures will release the new "Charlie's Angels" in North American theatres in September 2019.
��— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) July 26, 2018